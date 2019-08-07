Skateboarder Lands The First 1260 In Competition History

August 7, 2019

"Knights Of Columbus!"

This is a video of pro skateboarder Mitchie Brusco landing the first 1260 (three and a half rotations) in skateboarding competition history, and making it look easy. That was a lot of spinning. Maybe not as much spinning as you and I are about to do, but-- "We're not playing spin the bottle." Man, I thought this was supposed to be a makeout party. "It's called happy hour." Awesome, I'll grab a Heinz from behind the bar.

Keep going for the video, complete with over-the-top commentator reactions.

