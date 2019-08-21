Simultaneous Demolition Of Three Power Station Cooling Towers In Britain

August 21, 2019

These are a couple videos of three 375-foot inoperative cooling towers at the Didcot power station in Oxfordshire, England being demolished simultaneously. Apparently the complex "was voted Britain's third-worst eyesore by Country Life Magazine in 2003." That is quite the accolade, and I plan on taking the number one spot if I ever visit. Unfortunately for those living in the area of the power station, the towers caught some electric lines on their way down, leaving some 40,000 residents without electricity. Now I'm not saying I could have done a better demolition job, but I could have easily left hundreds of thousands without power, possibly millions.

Keep going for the video while I daydream about riding a wrecking ball right into the side of one of those suckers.

Thanks to my dad, who's really been killing it with the tip-sending lately. Retirement must be nice.

Hidealoo, A Toilet That Can Fold Under A Sink For Max Space Utilization

Previous Story

170 Cars Perform Simultaneous Burnouts To Set New World Record

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I want to see them turn into horrified stick figure towers like in this video: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Darren McCoy

    Excellent (Mr Burns voice).

  • AKlium

    Ha, homeboy missed the whole thing 'cause he was trying to get his phone out

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: demolition, destroying things, explosion, falling down, goodbye, man i wish i'd gotten into legal demolition, now you see me now you don't, tall, video, you should have asked me i would have ridden a wrecking ball right into those suckers
Previous Post
Next Post