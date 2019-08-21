Simultaneous Demolition Of Three Power Station Cooling Towers In Britain

These are a couple videos of three 375-foot inoperative cooling towers at the Didcot power station in Oxfordshire, England being demolished simultaneously. Apparently the complex "was voted Britain's third-worst eyesore by Country Life Magazine in 2003." That is quite the accolade, and I plan on taking the number one spot if I ever visit. Unfortunately for those living in the area of the power station, the towers caught some electric lines on their way down, leaving some 40,000 residents without electricity. Now I'm not saying I could have done a better demolition job, but I could have easily left hundreds of thousands without power, possibly millions.

Keep going for the video while I daydream about riding a wrecking ball right into the side of one of those suckers.

