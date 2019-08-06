Scientists Develop A Cotton Fabric Additive That Releases A Pleasant Scent When You Sweat

A group of engineers at the University of Minho in Portugal have developed a cotton fabric additive that reacts with sweat to release a pleasant, citronella-like fragrance. Unless you don't like the smell of citronella, then it's not such a pleasant fragrance. Man, I still remember the first time I ate a bug candle.

The scientists used a protein found in pigs' noses (yes, hog snouts could be the key to sweet-smelling sweat) that binds to scent molecules. They also attached what's known as a carbohydrate-binding module, which binds to cotton. They used a second method involving fat-like liposomes rather than proteins to bind the pleasant scent to the fabric.

The tweaked cottons released the citronella scent when they came in contact with an acidic sweat solution. The pig nose protein-treated fabric emitted a "quick burst of scent," while the liposomes cleared the air with a slower, more controlled release.

I mean, sure, some people smell bad when they sweat, but me? My natural musk and pheromones are what attract the ladies.

