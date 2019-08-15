Salmon Cannon Video Gets Luigi Voiceover Treatment

Remember the video of the salmon cannon we posted back in 2014? It was designed to blast as many as 40 salmon a minute over dams and other obstacles at up to 22MPH so they can return to their spawning grounds then bone like crazy till they die (sounds like a dream, doesn't it?). Well somebody went and added some Luigi audio to a demonstrative video of the cannon to liven things up a bit. "It's a video of salmon blasting through a cannon, it really doesn't need to be livened up any more." And normally I'd agree with you, but just like my girlfriend gets sometimes, I'm committed to being combative today. *phone rings* Dammit, why do I do keep doing this to myself? "You're a rebel without a cause, GW." Well I'm about to be a rebel without a penis if I keep it up.

Keep going for the videos (the second with the Luigi audio).

Fixed the audio for you. pic.twitter.com/YvvTm9WEcb — Tuft e. Cake (@Tuftecake) August 11, 2019

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees now that looks like a water park ride worth riding.