Safari Guide Decides To Follow Lion Tracks, Almost Walks Right Into Resting Pride

August 20, 2019

"Oh my word."

This is a short video of safari guide Steve deciding to get out of his vehicle to follow some lion tracks when he almost walks right into the middle of the resting pride. Now I'm not sure if this was his first day as acting safari guide or what, but that is not a good way to ensure job security.

Keep going for the video, complete with slow motion reaction.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees that, thankfully for him, those lions appeared to have no interest in a little Safari Steve tartare that day.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Dat "nope nope nope" walk.

  • Jenness

    I wonder if the other trackers are making fun of him. He's going to so teased.

  • whacko

    Is this safari guide an idiot? You can clearly see the lion's heads in the grass from the truck watching the humans approach. The camera man even pauses on them for a moment before moving the camera to follow the guide.

  • Kaizer Chief

    It’s called camouflage, and it works a hell of a lot better than you can tell from this video.

  • Deksam

    A tracker walks into a pride...
    Pride always comes before the fall...
    No pride in that.

  • Closet Nerd

    Reminds me of this guy saying, "Oh My GOD!"
    https://youtu.be/yPqTKIeOwpo

  • Jenness

    HA!

  • Munihausen

    that's great

