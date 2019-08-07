Researchers Develop A Wearable Robotic Tail For Humans To Increase Balance

This is a video demonstration of the 'artificial biomimicry-inspired tail for extending innate body functions' developed by researchers at Japan's Keio University. Some more info while I wish I had a tail, but only if it can grasp and lift a beer bottle while I play video games:

For most mammals and vertebrate animals, tail plays an important role for their body providing variant functions to expand their mobility, or as a limb that allows manipulation and gripping. In this work, Arque, we propose an artificial biomimicry-inspired anthropomorphic tail to allow us alter our body momentum for assistive, and haptic feedback applications. The proposed tail consists of adjacent joints with a spring-based structure to handle shearing and tangential forces, and allow managing the length and weight of the target tail. The internal structure of the tail is driven by four pneumatic artificial muscles providing the actuation mechanism for the tail tip. Here we highlight potential applications for using such prosthetic tail as an extension of human body to provide active momentum alteration in balancing situations, or as a device to alter body momentum for full-body haptic feedback scenarios.

I'll be honest, I have little to no idea what any of that meant. Still -- are you thinking what I'm thinking?" "I can already hear all the furry fetish boners testing the zippers of their animal costumes." Is that what that was?! I just assumed somebody ripped a hole in space-time.

