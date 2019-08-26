Rendering Of What The Playstation 5 May Look Like, Based On Patent Application

These are several rendering created by LetsGoDigital of what the Playstation 5 may look like, based on images included in a Brazilian patent application submitted by Sony. As you can see, it looks like a spaceship. Some more info while I Facetime my PS4 and let it know how much it means to me:

One of the key design elements of the PlayStation 5 patent can be seen at the top of the console where a large "V" shaped mold is present. This is not only supposedly for increased airflow to the tech-filled machine, but also a little gesture towards the Roman numeral for "five."

The PS 5 is expected to have groundbreaking specs like 8K game capability, an 8-core AMD Ryzen processor, and an SSD for shorter loading times.



So is it really going to look like this? No clue, but if it does I'm a little concerned about how it's going to vibe with the rest of my living room decor. "You mean all the aromatherapy candles." THEY'RE FOR DARK RITUALS.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to my dad, who I'm pretty sure is close to 100%ing every LEGO video game ever made.