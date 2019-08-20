Real Products That Exist: 'Poop Like A Champion' Ultra-Fiber Cereal

August 20, 2019

high-fiber-cereal.jpg

This is Poop Like A Champion ultra-fiber cereal (available on Amazon). Each 1/2 cup serving contains 16 grams of fiber, or about 64% your recommended daily allowance for an average 2,000 calorie diet. While certainly impressive, I did a little digging and found that Kellogg's All-Bran Buds actually boasts an even higher 18 grams of fiber per half cup, and General Mills' Fiber One a close 12 grams, and neither one of those costs an outrageous $12 a box. Are you really just paying for the novelty of the box? Now if you'll excuse me-- "You pooped your pants." The price I pay for journalistic integrity.

Thanks to hairless, who wants to know if it's actually better to poop like a champion, or just a normal healthy human.

I Am Into These: Astronaut Helmet Coffee Mugs

Previous Story

Man Driving Tesla Blows Past Modified Diesel Truck Trying To 'Roll Coal' On Him

Next Story
  • jimmycleaver

    Eat the entire box then you'll poop like an Emperor in your own toilet throne.

  • Nicholas Conrad
  • Closet Nerd
  • Megatron Jenkins

    I applaud your avatar, as I have a Boba Fetish.

  • Closet Nerd

    Don't we all....
    It's a MF DOOM & Boba Fett mashup

  • ChungLingSoo

    If you poop like a champ then what do you win?

  • Megatron Jenkins

    A lifetime supply of Huggies Diapers.

  • Bling Nye
  • Closet Nerd

    <shit>

  • Bling Nye

    That prize stinks.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breakfast, cereal, eating things, fiber, gotta keep that colon clean, morning rituals, pound four cups of coffee and six bananas for breakfast and you'll be wishing you never had to poop again, real products that exist, the most important meal of the day, using the restroom, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post