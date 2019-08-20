Real Products That Exist: 'Poop Like A Champion' Ultra-Fiber Cereal

This is Poop Like A Champion ultra-fiber cereal (available on Amazon). Each 1/2 cup serving contains 16 grams of fiber, or about 64% your recommended daily allowance for an average 2,000 calorie diet. While certainly impressive, I did a little digging and found that Kellogg's All-Bran Buds actually boasts an even higher 18 grams of fiber per half cup, and General Mills' Fiber One a close 12 grams, and neither one of those costs an outrageous $12 a box. Are you really just paying for the novelty of the box? Now if you'll excuse me-- "You pooped your pants." The price I pay for journalistic integrity.

Thanks to hairless, who wants to know if it's actually better to poop like a champion, or just a normal healthy human.