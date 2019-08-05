Rare, Freaky-Looking Deep Sea Squid Captured On Video For The First Time

This is a video of the first video discovery of a live Sinuous Asperoteuthis Mangoldae Squid captured by the unmanned deep sea rover Hercules near the Jarvis Seamount in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Now that-- that is a freaky looking squid. Granted most squid are pretty freaking looking, but Mother Nature was clearly already deep into her second box of wine when she came up with this one. It almost looks like it has a quill pen stuck in its ass. Plus the video is accompanied by the live scientist commentary we've come to know and love that makes us all wish we'd followed our own dreams of becoming marine biologists instead of whatever the hell we're doing now. Which *looks around* at least from what I can gather personally, is just slowly dying under fluorescent lighting.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees Squidward wishes.