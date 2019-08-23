Problem Solving: Student In The Philippines Uses Two Stools To Cross Flooded Street Without Getting Wet

This is a video of a problem-solving student from Iloilo City in the Philippines using two stools to cross a heavily flooded street without getting wet. Where there's a will, there's a way, that's my motto. You know, I'm pretty sure I did something similar in a video game once. But this isn't a video game, this is real life. And you know how I feel about real life. "Not as fun as video games." Nowhere close.

Keep going for the video of ingenuity at its finest (but not fastest).

Thanks to DC, who agrees this is exactly why we need affordable jetpacks.