Problem Solving: Student In The Philippines Uses Two Stools To Cross Flooded Street Without Getting Wet

August 23, 2019

crossing-flooded-street.jpg

This is a video of a problem-solving student from Iloilo City in the Philippines using two stools to cross a heavily flooded street without getting wet. Where there's a will, there's a way, that's my motto. You know, I'm pretty sure I did something similar in a video game once. But this isn't a video game, this is real life. And you know how I feel about real life. "Not as fun as video games." Nowhere close.

Keep going for the video of ingenuity at its finest (but not fastest).

Thanks to DC, who agrees this is exactly why we need affordable jetpacks.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Someone give this man a dollar. He deserves it.

  • Corky McButterpants

    I'd have given him $10 if he'd only tied them to his feet.
    #likeaboss

  • Closet Nerd

    Just break out the clam diggers

  • Doog

    The what now

  • Corky McButterpants

    Just break out the goooooogle

