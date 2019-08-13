Performance Artist Popping Balloons With Knives In A Variety Of Creative And Dangerous Ways

August 13, 2019

This is a compilation video of Norwegian 'visual artist and balloon destroyer' (crazy person) Jan Hakon Erichsen popping balloons with a variety of different methods, most of which involve wielding knives in dangerous ways, and all of which my mom would ground me for life for trying at home. Which is why I'm gonna wait till they go on vacation. "You're a thinker, GW." I AM a thinker. "And a dier." I'm surprised I've made it this far. "And just how far is that?" Behind the starting line, facing backwards.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to TheCureForHope, which is basically just being alive in today's world.

1,000 Musicians Gather To Perform Rage Against The Machine's Classic 'Killing In The Name'

Previous Story

That's What You Get: Man Who Disposed Of Old Fridge By Pushing Off Roadside Cliff In Youtube Video Ordered To Retrieve It, Fined $50,000

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    I think I know what i'm going to be this halloween. A box covered in foil where knives come out and stab randomly.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Someone's tax dollars hard at work!

  • spikedeclue

    Lolwut? No taxes paid for this.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I mean, I was just guessing based on how ridiculous it is, but check out his CV; many grants from the Swedish arts council and Sweden's national art grant. (Both government programs)

    https://jan-erichsen.square...

  • Closet Nerd

    Looks like Noho Hank from Barry..... also looks like a serial killer obsessed with knives...

  • Roark

    No, No, No... He looks more like Victor Zsasz from Gotham

  • Closet Nerd

    That was the role i wanted to mention, but couldn't remember Victor Zsasz's name.
    Can't wait to see that actor in the new BIll & Ted movie.... i think he will play Death's Son...

  • Roark

    Anthony Carrigan is an amazing charater actor

  • James Mcelroy

    yes, this is art.

  • Pizza? Now THATS a taco!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Are you sure? I'm not convinced.

  • James Mcelroy

    I'm sure that it's not.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dangerous, dare to dream, do not try this at home, do try this at home, everybody needs a hobby, everybody's gotta get their kicks somehow, fascinating, heck yeah living the dangerous life, interesting, knife, knives, oh wow, performance art, popping things, sharp, so that's what that looks like, video, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post