Performance Artist Popping Balloons With Knives In A Variety Of Creative And Dangerous Ways

This is a compilation video of Norwegian 'visual artist and balloon destroyer' (crazy person) Jan Hakon Erichsen popping balloons with a variety of different methods, most of which involve wielding knives in dangerous ways, and all of which my mom would ground me for life for trying at home. Which is why I'm gonna wait till they go on vacation. "You're a thinker, GW." I AM a thinker. "And a dier." I'm surprised I've made it this far. "And just how far is that?" Behind the starting line, facing backwards.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to TheCureForHope, which is basically just being alive in today's world.