Optical Illusion Of Cars Driving Into A Bridge And Disappearing

August 13, 2019

This is an optical illusion video of cars and motorcycles seeming to just disappear as they make a turn into a bridge. Of course they aren't actually disappearing into another dimension (that would be cool though), and that isn't actually a bridge with water flowing underneath, it's the corner of the building the person filming is standing on top of. Of course that would be even easier to tell if the smartphone they captured the video with wasn't from the 70's. I mean, Jesus, you don't have to upgrade every year but come on.

Keep going for the full video while I speculate how long it took the person to upload the video to Youtube via 14.4 modem, and how many times they had to start over because their mom picked up phone.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees actually driving into another dimension would have been way cooler. Think of all the stories you could tell the grandchildren you'll never have because you're trapped in another dimension.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    My old phone's camera took shitty, kinda-blurry photos for a while and it turned out there was a plastic protector over it from when I purchased it, oops. After I took it off it still took shit photos they were just a little less blurry. Maybe the photographer is an idiot much like I was?

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I was waitting for the camera to pan and show us on the other side of the building and the bridge... then I realized what was attempted, albeit after reading your article, and I want my minute back. GW this was bad and nowhere near an illusion.

