Optical Illusion Of Cars Driving Into A Bridge And Disappearing

This is an optical illusion video of cars and motorcycles seeming to just disappear as they make a turn into a bridge. Of course they aren't actually disappearing into another dimension (that would be cool though), and that isn't actually a bridge with water flowing underneath, it's the corner of the building the person filming is standing on top of. Of course that would be even easier to tell if the smartphone they captured the video with wasn't from the 70's. I mean, Jesus, you don't have to upgrade every year but come on.

Keep going for the full video while I speculate how long it took the person to upload the video to Youtube via 14.4 modem, and how many times they had to start over because their mom picked up phone.

Yes, the traffic just disappears. pic.twitter.com/XPcGrzadu5 — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) June 29, 2019

