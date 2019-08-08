Oh Wow: The Seven Best Chases From The World Chase Tag 3 Championships

This is a video highlighting the seven best matches from the World Chase Tag 3 Championship (previously seen HERE in case you forgot tag championships were a real thing -- I can't wait for pro duck duck goose). That is some pretty intense action. Of course if you're playing actual professional tag, the stakes are usually much higher and involve death by the man with the knife chasing you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees somebody needs to CG that tag playground and turn this into a summer blockbuster action movie.