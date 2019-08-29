Mother Nature's Majesty: Professional Drone Pilot Blasts Down Waterfalls In Norway

This is some footage from a drone operated by pro drone racer Shaggy FPV blasting down the Kjelfossen waterfalls in Gudvangen, Norway. Now I'm sure by now you've seen plenty of impressive drone flying footage, but this one is really good. "Boner good?" I'm not going to say one way or the other, but I'm also not going to stand up right now.

Keep going for the whole worthwhile video with even more falls.

Thanks to hairless, who's still not convinced this isn't the leaked opening to some new Lord Of The Rings movie.