Oh Dang: These Fancy Pants Double-Layered D20 Dice

These are the double-layered D20 dice designed and sold by Shapeways seller Majestic Trinkets. Available in printed brass ($82 apiece) and silver ($158 apiece), the design was "mathematically balanced in CAD software design to ensure that the die is centered and fair." Fair? I don't want fair, I want to cheat! Some more info while I roll for sneak so I can leave work early:

A 'clean' roll where the inner die settles with the outer die may not happen with every roll. When rolling on a flat surface, like a table or dice tray, it settles roughly 40% of the time. When rolling with a dice tower, it settles roughly 70% of the time. If it did not settle, give it a little shimmy on the surface it's laying and it should settle.

Care has been taken to minimize points and corners; however, it is recommended that all metal-printed dice be rolled in a dice tray or on a surface such as a notebook. Damage may occur to wooden tables.

Pretty neat.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video demo of a die being rolled down a tower.

