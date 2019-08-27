Oh Damn: Watching A Goblin Shark Goblin-Bite A Flounder

August 27, 2019

This is a video of Dr. David Ebert and friends demonstrating a goblin shark's bite by feeding it a piece of flounder. Pretty crazy right? Kinda reminds me of-- "My ex eating all my fries after she said she didn't want any." Okaaaaaay, I was going to say a Xenomorph's inner jaw but no wonder you two broke up.

Keep going for the video while I reminisce fondly about Shark Bites gummy snacks before they changed the recipe and got all shitty.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees if you're gonna eat like that at a restaurant, you better chew behind a napkin.

