Nowhere To Run, Nowhere To Hide: Alligator Casually Climbs Over Chain Link Fence

Because the animals are learning and evolving and will eventually defeat the humans for their deserved rule over the planet, this is a video of a tactical alligator in Florida casually climbing over a five-foot chain link fence to infiltrate the grounds of the Jacksonville Naval Air Station. What does it plan on doing there? That's anybody's guess, but my guess is SABOTAGE, and my guess is correct. Or, who knows, maybe it's just Florida Man in an alligator costume after getting trashed and thinks he's leading the raid on Area 51.

