Now You're Talking: A Homemade Slip-And-Slide With A 360-Degree Loop

August 27, 2019

These are three videos (the second is a first-person POV, the third is slow motion) of a slip-and-slide constructed at the Sørbråten Farm in Oslo, Norway with a full 360-degree loop in the middle that riders pass through before continuing on their journey and getting launched into a pool down below. I like how they have that wooden palette in the middle of the loop with two mattresses on it, that makes me feel safe. And by safe I mean like I'm about to get real used to operating an electric wheelchair. *throws self down slide upside-down and backwards* YOLO.

Keep going for the videos, although you can find even more at this Instagram page (scroll down).

Thanks to Johnny J, who agrees the jump at the end should be angled to one side for max barrel rollage.

  • Douchy McDouche

    What's the current count on sustained injuries?

  • Konstantin

    Oh, good. They built the loop right. I was worried it was going to be circular shaped. But this actually looks about right for what it should be.

  • D3Fd0ck

    They atleast had a mattress hoisted in the middle of the loop incase you missed the back slide down....

  • Konstantin

    That seems more like insurance against not having enough speed to clear the loop. Somebody very clearly did the math on it, but accounting for friction on a home-built slip-and-slide comes with a huge fudge factor, so a mattress is a good way to deal with it. If it's so bad you don't make it half way up the loop, no big deal. You slide back. If you make it up to the top and then drop down, that's where you want the mattress to be. And if you clear the top, then you're going to be good. All by the numbers. Doing stupid things the smart way gets my vote of approval every time.

  • Eric Ord

    Almost as wild as the ride I take my enemies on when they attack me

  • Yeah, this certainly won't end in multiple lawsuits.

  • Spyeder

    Hasn't this been posted in the past?

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    If these dorks can make it in the cow pasture, why can't water parks do it? And don't show me that sideways kinda sorta loop thing some places have.

