Nintendo And Hot Wheels Team Up For Mario Kart Themed Race Track And Karts

August 23, 2019

mario-kart-hot-wheels.jpg

Nintendo and Hot Wheels have collaborated to release a Mario Kart themed Hot Wheels race track, complete with Mario Kart character cars to race (Mario, Yoshi, Luigi, Princess Peach and Bowser available now, more characters including Peach, Toad, and Koopa Troopa coming soon). There's one main set available, the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track ($80) and two add-ons, the Thwomp and Piranha portions ($20 apiece, all three seen combined above). Obviously, this is one of those toys that's perfect for gifting to your children, then adopting as your own once they play with it a few times. "But dad, I haven't even opened the box yet." Give it to me, it's mine!

Keep going for several shots of the track, characters, and a video demonstrating all the track's features (it's got launchers to start, boosters to keep the cars going, inverted loops, shell effect buttons to try to wreck your opponent, flags that drop as each lap is completed -- first to six wins, plus spinning coins and the Piranha Plant and Thwomp obstacles.

hot-wheels-mario-kart-2.jpg

hot-wheels-mario-kart-3.jpg

hot-wheels-mario-kart-4.jpg

hot-wheels-mario-kart-5.jpg

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees there's nothing wrong with opening your children's Christmas gifts early to "make sure they work."

