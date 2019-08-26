'Genesis', A New THX Certified Deep Note Trailer For Movie Theaters

This is the new Deep Note trailer 'Genesis' to be played before movies in theaters with THX certification to let you know you're about to have a quality audio experience ("The Deep Note is THX's audio trademark, a distinctive synthesized crescendo that glissandos from a relatively narrow frequency spread [about 200-400Hz] to a broader frequency spread [of about 3 octaves]"). The movie might suck, but at least you know the audio is gonna be banging. Per THX: 'Listen over headphones to hear it in THX Spatial audio!' Now I don't have any headphones on me at the moment so I just cranked up my crappy laptop speakers all the way, and I'll be the first to admit I forgot I had a video playing in another tab. "Was it an adult video?" There were mature themes, yes. It's cool though this isn't my regular Starbucks anyways.

Thanks to Carsten, for inspiring me to make the THX Deep Note my new ringtone. Now somebody call me. Anybody.