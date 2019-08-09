NASA's Newest Space Telescope Practices Unfolding Itself

This is a video of NASA's next generation space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, testing the deployment of its secondary mirror support system. NASA hopes to have the telescope in orbit by 2021, or approximately one year after the end of the world. Some more info while I daydream about aliens making contact, then taking me and only me with them:

James Webb is intended to carry the torch for NASA's great space telescopes. Hubble is the most famous, but it's getting old. Webb is considerably more powerful than Hubble and is designed to study distant solar systems and delve into the history of the universe.

Webb is currently split into two major halves that will need to be connected. "The secondary mirror test represents the last large milestone before the integration of Webb into its final form as a complete observatory," NASA said.

The telescope is so large it has to be launched into orbit and then unfold itself for use after getting there. The reference article I read likened it to a 'weird Transformer', which I'd have to agree with because it doesn't even have arms or legs or a head. Even the lamest Decepticon would make short work of this poor bastard.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my dad, for always looking out for me.