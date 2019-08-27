Nailed It: Man Attempts Pole Vault With A Ladder
This is a very short video of a shirtless man I can only assume is training for the Prison Break Olympics by attempting a pole vault with a ladder. Now I'm not entirely sure what this would have looked like if he'd done what he'd actually planned (FULL DISCLOSURE: whenever I've escaped from prison I've always tunneled), but I doubt it was this, leading to speculation that maybe watching cartoons isn't the best reference for planning a prison break.
Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it minus the quality.
Thanks to Jay B, who can't wait for this man's inevitable catapult attempt.
-
Alf in pog form
-
SmokeThatSkinWagon
-
Closet Nerd
-
Geekologie
-
The_Wretched
Read More: breaking out of jail, crashing and burning, dare to dream, exercise, health and fitness, hurting yourself, ladder, prison break, to infinity and beyond!, trying hard and believing in yourself (still isn't enough a lot of the time if the idea is bad enough), video, yeah you did, you did it wrong, you don't know till you try