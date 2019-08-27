Nailed It: Man Attempts Pole Vault With A Ladder

This is a very short video of a shirtless man I can only assume is training for the Prison Break Olympics by attempting a pole vault with a ladder. Now I'm not entirely sure what this would have looked like if he'd done what he'd actually planned (FULL DISCLOSURE: whenever I've escaped from prison I've always tunneled), but I doubt it was this, leading to speculation that maybe watching cartoons isn't the best reference for planning a prison break.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it minus the quality.

Thanks to Jay B, who can't wait for this man's inevitable catapult attempt.