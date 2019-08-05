Informative: Mustard Expert Guessing Which Of Two Mustards Is The More Expensive

August 5, 2019

mustard-expert.jpg

"I can literally sit here and eat this whole thing." -- Brandon Collins, mustard expert

This is a video of mustard expert Brandon Collins guessing the more expensive of two different mustards presented to him based on a visual analysis, taste test, and whatever the hell else mustard experts use to determine what's Grey Poupon and what's French's. He performs the test four different times for yellow, Dijon, whole grain, and spicy brown mustards with an impressive 4/4 correct answers. I don't know why, but I love these experts that are so passionate about something like mustard. You know, I was just thinking this past weekend that I need more passion in my life. "That explains the Tic-Tac container full of boner pills." I also had five dozen raw oysters for lunch. "Oh wow." This very well could be the the most passionate night of my life! "Or four hours of diarehha." But hopefully not both.

Keep going for the inspiring video.

Thanks to Matty D, who only eats mustard gas because he's that hardcore.

High Production Value: A Beautiful Flaming Rope Dart Spinning Routine

Previous Story

Keanu Reeves Deepfaked Into Sesame Street And Forrest Gump

Next Story
  • Doog

    I've watched a few of these videos; chesse, meat, coffee and some others and they are really interesting.

    Such a great concept and really informative. Even if I don't end up retaining much of the information.

  • Ollie Williams

    Has anyone ever seen one of these where they got even one wrong? I haven't, but would imagine that may also discourage people from thinking they are "experts".

  • Douchy McDouche

    But does he have any Grey Poupon?

  • Jenness

    I'm always amazed at what people become experts in and how well he knows this one thing. It's actually so very cool

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: being passionate about something, condiments, cool, eating things, experts, fascinating, informative, living life to the fullest, passion, tasting things, the more you know, video, well that was a fun watch
Previous Post
Next Post