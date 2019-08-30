Musician Performs Song Created From All The Hateful Comments On Her Youtube Channel

August 30, 2019

This is a video of talented musician Madilyn Bailey performing a song composed entirely of the hateful comments left on her Youtube videos. She does a fantastic job, and I noticed a common theme among her commenters is struggling to spell 'offense' correctly (offence, ofence, offinse, affence, etc.). You know, I'd like to believe that a human being is actually more than just the sum of all their parts, but I'm fairly certain most of these people are the difference, leaving just the asshole.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees everyone's a critic. Especially idiots online.

  • Adibobea9

    So do they all get writing credit for their contributions…?

  • D3Fd0ck

    Anyone who didn't like the song is a hater :P no offense.

  • Tigerh8r

    That's the best music video I've ever seen. Seriously.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Sounds like you need to go view at least one music video so you have a larger sample size than 0 to compare this bullshit to.

    I'm joking... it's not bullshit. It's more like bull urine. No... no... I'm joking again. Or am I?

  • Kaizer Chief

    Yeah, you Americans do seem to have some difficulty spelling “offence”...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Wait... do you spell offensive with a c too? Oh shit, I'm having an existential crisis now.

  • Andyman7714

    I assume you meant "of fence" which is to be "from a fence". Your comment was truly from a fence. No offense.

  • Munihausen

    We don't take kindly to people who misspell words like offense, defense, center, etc.

  • Kaizer Chief

    Ah, defense. Pronounced “DEE-fense”. Excuse me while I go stab myself in the ears.

  • Ollie Williams

    I don't take advice from people who can't pronounce aluminum correctly.

