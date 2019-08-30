Musician Performs Song Created From All The Hateful Comments On Her Youtube Channel

This is a video of talented musician Madilyn Bailey performing a song composed entirely of the hateful comments left on her Youtube videos. She does a fantastic job, and I noticed a common theme among her commenters is struggling to spell 'offense' correctly (offence, ofence, offinse, affence, etc.). You know, I'd like to believe that a human being is actually more than just the sum of all their parts, but I'm fairly certain most of these people are the difference, leaving just the asshole.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees everyone's a critic. Especially idiots online.