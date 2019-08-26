Millipede Produces A Giant Dancing Shadow While Walking

This is a video of a millepede walking at dusk and casting a giant shadow in the process. It looks like it's really got some pep in it step, doesn't it? It's practically dancing. If you're into this, there's a whole Twitter thread of the video that user Pandamoanimum added different songs to for extra effect. I mean, this is the internet, isn't it? *peeks head out door at landscape of dumpster fires as far as the eye can see* Oh yeah, this is it alright.

Keep going for the videos.

I also added Lou Reed to this video, for my own amusement. pic.twitter.com/xpLpn3kDu9 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 23, 2019

Millipede walking, with added Johnny Cash. pic.twitter.com/Rt9PJcxkdB — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 23, 2019

Millipede walking, featuring the Imperial March. pic.twitter.com/wfTphCDpJI — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 23, 2019

Thanks to Linby, who agrees back to school shoe shopping for millipede families must be the most stressful time of the year.