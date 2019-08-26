Millipede Produces A Giant Dancing Shadow While Walking

August 26, 2019

This is a video of a millepede walking at dusk and casting a giant shadow in the process. It looks like it's really got some pep in it step, doesn't it? It's practically dancing. If you're into this, there's a whole Twitter thread of the video that user Pandamoanimum added different songs to for extra effect. I mean, this is the internet, isn't it? *peeks head out door at landscape of dumpster fires as far as the eye can see* Oh yeah, this is it alright.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees back to school shoe shopping for millipede families must be the most stressful time of the year.

  • The_Wretched

    I think it imperial marched twice.

  • Darren McCoy

    That's its real shadow when there's a full moon.

  • Tigerh8r

    I enjoyed that way too much. Made my Monday!

  • Closet Nerd

    Looks like something out of a Disney type movie with a dancing bug

  • Martine

