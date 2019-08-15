Meanwhile In Russia: Pedestrian Scoots Through Backseat Of Car Blocking Crosswalk

This is a short video from Petrozavodsk, Russia of a pedestrian man who decides to go through a car blocking the crosswalk instead of around it. Heck yeah, that ought to teach the driver a lesson! Possibly about not blocking crosswalks, but probably about locking their car doors.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why he didn't just ask for a ride. I mean he was already in here.

Thanks to Tiltin, who informed me he would have slid across the hood Dukes Of Hazzard style. I would have pretended they hit me and tried to score some insurance money.