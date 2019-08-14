Mattel Releasing $100 Princess Leia, Darth Vader, And R2-D2 Inspired Barbies

These are the Star Wars Barbie Dolls available for pre-order from Mattel (shipping November 18th, in time for Christmas). They come in Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2-D2 (or is that one of the Holograms from Jem And The Holograms?) inspired varieties and cost $100 apiece. Who's your favorite? I like Darth Barbie, she reminds me of Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. And you KNOW how I feel about The Devil Wears Prada. "You've never seen it once." Correct, it's a movie that deserves to be seen repeatedly back-to-back.

Keep going for a full shot of each.

Thanks to becca b and Jacques, who agree space fashion is the best fashion.