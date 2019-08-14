Mattel Releasing $100 Princess Leia, Darth Vader, And R2-D2 Inspired Barbies

August 14, 2019

star-wars-barbies-1.jpg

These are the Star Wars Barbie Dolls available for pre-order from Mattel (shipping November 18th, in time for Christmas). They come in Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2-D2 (or is that one of the Holograms from Jem And The Holograms?) inspired varieties and cost $100 apiece. Who's your favorite? I like Darth Barbie, she reminds me of Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. And you KNOW how I feel about The Devil Wears Prada. "You've never seen it once." Correct, it's a movie that deserves to be seen repeatedly back-to-back.

Keep going for a full shot of each.

star-wars-barbies-2.jpg

star-wars-barbies-3.jpg

star-wars-barbies-4.jpg

Thanks to becca b and Jacques, who agree space fashion is the best fashion.

Skydiver Eats Chicken Drumstick While In Free Fall

Previous Story

Car Crashes Into Giant Soccer Ball Statue In Russia

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all three added to christmas list, barbie, beep boop bop look at me i'm a robot!, characters, collectibles, darth vader, dolls, it's called fashion honey -- look it up, preorder, princess leia, shut up and take my parents' money, star wars, sure why not
Previous Post
Next Post