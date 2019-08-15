Man With Television For Head Leaves Over 50 Old Televisions On Porches In Virginia

August 15, 2019

A man wearing a custom television helmet (presumably a member of Daft Punk) has left over 50 old TVs on porches in Henricho County, Virginia under the cover of darkness. Several of his special deliveries were caught on home security cameras, but the man has not been identified and police suspect it's just a prank and that all the televisions (which have already been rounded up by authorities) will not turn on simultaneously and start broadcasting Television Head's list of demands or he'll destroy all TV streaming services. As one of the news anchors in the video clip concludes, "It's somebody's art project or something, watch -- it'll show up in a museum." Sherlock Holmes, ladies and gentlemen! It'll show up in a museum.

Keep going for a short video news report which includes footage a few of the deliveries.

Thanks to K Diddie and MSA, who agrees if you want to find this man, you should start looking at used television repair shops.

  • MustacheHam

    Poor TV Head, you have to give up your children.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Trump's America - when people come to your house at night and give you a TV instead of stealing it. Maybe he's doing something right?

  • whacko

    These are shitty old CRTs. The dude probably doesn't want to pay the fees to dispose of them himself so he is "gifting" them to people to get rid of them.

  • Douchy McDouche

    You must be fun at parties.

  • whacko

    With lame comebacks like that one, you must not be...

  • Douchy McDouche

    OMG I'm running to get the burn lotion.

  • Bling Nye

    There is often a recycling fee to dispose of old TV's since they can contain leaded glass and mercury. Turns out there's a $7 recycling fee per television in Henrico County (https://henrico.us/assets/e... ), so the "prank" was much more likely a way to avoid paying about $350 in recycling fees...

    Edit: PlaysWithWolves mentioned $23 per TV and I found a source that supports that: https://www.wric.com/news/n... "There is a fee to recycle old televisions. $23 for TVs smaller than 27” and $30 for TVs larger than 30”.") so yeah, this "prankster" saved $1150 - $1500 and no one seems to think it's anything other than a prank. LOL

  • PlaysWithWolves

    Thanks for posting the source!
    My thoughts exactly about people wondering if it's art or a prank. At least they did it with some style.

  • Bling Nye

    As soon as I saw how many they'd dropped off, my first thought was of how much it would've cost to recycle all of it, then that it was likely a really funny way to evade paying for recycling.

    I think it's hilarious the authorities seem oblivious to that and just think it's a prank. According to the linked story, it happened last year too, 20+ tv's dropped off similarly, maybe by the same person, maybe not.

  • Douchy McDouche

    He could've just dumped them in some ghetto and let the locals do their magic.

  • Bling Nye

    Arguably, he did.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I call this "door to door delivery".

  • PlaysWithWolves

    $23x50=$1150 in fees to recycle TVs and CRTs at the county's annual event.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Try 75$ and driving 20 miles from where im at. Hes a smart man getting rid of all that :P

    3750$ to get rid of the tvs not including gas snd milage your putting on your car to drive 20 miles 7~ times back and forth.

  • Bling Nye

    $75 per tv for recycling seems pretty outrageous to me.... Do you have a source? Just curious. Because if it is in fact that much, not only is that crazy, but it's also that much more hilarious the authorities are calling it a prank and not a crime. Lol

  • Closet Nerd

    Anyone remember Liquid TV on MTV in 1994?

  • obriencj

    Shame he's not visiting NC, I wouldn't mind an old CRT for free to hook up old consoles to.

  • Bling Nye

    Call your local recycling station, they get them all the time and may be willing to let you take one.

  • jimmycleaver

    One way to be famous, I guess.

  • netloco

    Henrico, not Henricho

