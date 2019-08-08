Man Superimposes An Entire Day Of His Front Yard's Security Cam Footage Into Two Minutes

This is a video from a Montgomery, Alabama homeowner who "superimposed security footage showing an entire day in two minutes. It looks like clones are doing an intricate ballet of surreal yard work." Um, I guess? This really is what it looks like though when the lawn care company my parents hired comes every Wednesday. They come with like eight workers and are in and out in like fifteen minutes, not even. And it's always the same: three guys on riding mowers, four dudes trimming, one dude with his shirt off leaning against their equipment trailer drinking a Big Gulp and scrolling on his phone.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees there should have been way more zooming and enhancing going on.