Man Performs Mozart On His Homemade Squeeze-Ball Bottle Organ

This is a video of Youtuber Bellowphone performing 'Papageno's Song' from Mozart's Magic Flute opera on his homemade squeeze-ball operated bottle organ. Just for reference, my ball organs sound nothing like that. When my ball organs get squeezed they sound like a wolf howling at a full moon because my girlfriend decided I was hogging all the covers.

Keep going the video while I wish she'd just go back to the ice-cold foot on my legs thing.

