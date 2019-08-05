Man Performs Mozart On His Homemade Squeeze-Ball Bottle Organ

August 5, 2019

mozart-squeeze-ball-bottle-organ.jpg

Heck yeah, bro, really feel that squeeze.

This is a video of Youtuber Bellowphone performing 'Papageno's Song' from Mozart's Magic Flute opera on his homemade squeeze-ball operated bottle organ. Just for reference, my ball organs sound nothing like that. When my ball organs get squeezed they sound like a wolf howling at a full moon because my girlfriend decided I was hogging all the covers.

Keep going the video while I wish she'd just go back to the ice-cold foot on my legs thing.

Thanks to JM, who agree being able to identify a ripe fruit or vegetable by squeeze alone is a valuable skill to have.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I have the same organ in my house made from boobs. But I don't even play music.

  • Jenness

    I wonder if his wife ever got annoyed he spent all his time with the squeeze balls and hid herself at the end so he'd play with her boobs. Because that would be a great way to start a porno.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    But when he squeezes hers, she's probably off-key.

  • Draco Basileus

    "squeeze-ball operated bottle organ"...let that sink in.

  • Bling Nye

    I've been pounding away at it, it's hard and I'm so close...

    ...AW NUTS I feel like a dick because now that it's sunk all the way in, I get it.

  • Corky McButterpants

    The internetworld needs more guys like him and less twats like the kartrashians.

