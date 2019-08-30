Man Modded Old Soda Machine Into Gun Safe

This is a short video of John briefly showing off the incognito gun safe he modded out of an old Pepsi machine. Pretty cool, but I really just wanted a Mountain Dew Code Red. I love that stuff. Plus Code Red has less Yellow #5 in it than regular Mountain Dew so my penis isn't shrinking crazy fast.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it would be even cooler if it actually accepted money and dispensed bullets when you pushed a soda button.