Man Modded Old Soda Machine Into Gun Safe

August 30, 2019

This is a short video of John briefly showing off the incognito gun safe he modded out of an old Pepsi machine. Pretty cool, but I really just wanted a Mountain Dew Code Red. I love that stuff. Plus Code Red has less Yellow #5 in it than regular Mountain Dew so my penis isn't shrinking crazy fast.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it would be even cooler if it actually accepted money and dispensed bullets when you pushed a soda button.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've always wanted my own personal vending machine. But then I remembered that I have too much stuff as-is and I don't want to keep the thing powered and refrigerators exist... Yeah, I kinda decided I don't give a fuck.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    "Customs can even check it if they want to." - Dodgson. We've got Dodgson here!

  • Andyman7714

    Anyone want a shot of Pepsi?

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Whew, good thing they banned soda in schools! I thought it was pretty dumb at the time, but obvi they had the foresight to anticipate this.

  • Tigerh8r

    Big deal, I modded an old gun safe into a Mountain Dew Code Red Soda Machine.

  • Good call, guns claim hillbilly lives whereas Mountain Dew only claims their teeth (along with, ya know all the meth). ;-)

  • The_Lady_in_the_Van

    Classist idiot

  • GeneralDisorder

    Woah! Hey... It's only classist if you punch up or they're a different race than you.

