Man Loses Control Of Chainsaw, Almost Splits Head

Because even Death has to take a power nap from time to time, this is a short video of a man who's made the intelligent, well informed decision to do a little home repair with a chainsaw when it catches the ceiling he's trying to cut and whips back at his head. Thankfully, the combination of his wrist hitting the handguard and activating the saw's chainbrake prevented this from being a clip from a real-life horror movie. I also think the video serves as an important reminder that I should probably reattach the handguard and brake on my own chainsaw.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Martin D, who agrees maybe it's time to call a professional to repair that leaky dishwasher.