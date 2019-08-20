Man Driving Tesla Blows Past Modified Diesel Truck Trying To 'Roll Coal' On Him

August 20, 2019

This is a video from a Tesla Model 3 Performance owner driving on I-80 West just outside of Truckee, Califiornia when a man in a modified diesel Ram pickup purposefully gets in front of him and start 'rolling coal', so he puts the pedal to the metal and blasts on by. For those of you who are unaware (I want to live your life) 'rolling coal' is the result of modifying a diesel vehicle so it can allow more fuel into the engine but not combust it all entirely, resulting in all the black smoke (often worsened by the removal of particulate filters). And not the cool kind of black smoke like from Lost either, the bad kind. So people are still doing that, huh? *looks around country* I guess I shouldn't be surprised. Still, I have to admit rolling coal is a great way to let people people you're an idiot because you're too dumb to realize it was already obvious.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my dad, who's from West Virginia just like I am, where rolling coal means there was a mishap at the mine.

Real Products That Exist: 'Poop Like A Champion' Ultra-Fiber Cereal

Previous Story

We're Freeeee!: Dozens Of Air Mattresses Blow Across Park During Strong Winds Before Outdoor Movie

Next Story

  • How small does your dick have to be to feel the need to intentionally belch filthy black smoke into the air?
    This planet needs an enema...bring on The Titans...

  • John Lobert

    I’m from West Virginia, too. Grew up in Logan.

  • FearlessFarris

    The joke is on both of them: the Telsa is run by electricity generated by a coal-fired power plant.

  • Octo

    It's in California. Almost nothing is from coal plants.

  • Bling Nye

    Truth.

    https://ww2.energy.ca.gov/a...

    0.15% of in-state produced energy is coal.

  • FearlessFarris

    OK, fine. But 30% of the energy in the US is from coal, and over 67% is from fossil fuels (inc. coal). So I stand by my joke on the basis that it still holds water in the majority of America.

  • Bling Nye

    True. For now. https://www.eia.gov/tools/f...

    Its remarkable actually how much advancement there is in renewable/"clean" energy development just in the last 5-10 years.

    I'm just holding out for when they can make people photosynthesize.

  • FearlessFarris

    I'll be green with envy.

  • Bling Nye

    When everyone's green, no one's green.

  • Adibobea9

    Soylent Green…

  • Munihausen

    Hey, I'm trying to be self-righteous over here!

  • Steve_From_Canada

    Is he really "Rolling Coal" or just the standard operation of a Dodge Ram? I mean, Dodge Rams are not known for their reliability...

  • Wraith

    'Rolling Coal' just makes it look like piece of junk that doesn't run right IMO. I see that and I think 'Too bad they can't afford to get a tuneup'

  • obriencj

    Now put a knife in the kidney of the guy in the truck so humanity can move forward a tiny step.

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    Ah murder, the thinking person's solution to any problem.

  • Ollie Williams

    Knowing someone paid (or spent time doing it themselves) to do this to their vehicle, one can assume reason and logic do not apply to this driver.

  • Closet Nerd

    "Strong, Powerful, Huge, Whopping Penis"
    https://getyarn.io/yarn-cli...

  • Closet Nerd

    Should've dropped an electric charge out the back and blew up the truck.... like in Spy Hunter, or something...

  • Nicholas Conrad
    rolling coal is a great way to let people people you're an idiot

    Oh man, is anything worse than biffing a sentence calling someone else a moron?

  • Andyman7714

    Was with you until you said people. Them's fighting words!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: black smoke, diesel, electric, fuel, gaaaah you and your newfangled electric cars -- i'll show you!, gas, kicking the tires and lighting the fires, living your worst life, pollution, tesla, trucks, video, what the hell is wrong with people, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post