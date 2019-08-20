Man Driving Tesla Blows Past Modified Diesel Truck Trying To 'Roll Coal' On Him

This is a video from a Tesla Model 3 Performance owner driving on I-80 West just outside of Truckee, Califiornia when a man in a modified diesel Ram pickup purposefully gets in front of him and start 'rolling coal', so he puts the pedal to the metal and blasts on by. For those of you who are unaware (I want to live your life) 'rolling coal' is the result of modifying a diesel vehicle so it can allow more fuel into the engine but not combust it all entirely, resulting in all the black smoke (often worsened by the removal of particulate filters). And not the cool kind of black smoke like from Lost either, the bad kind. So people are still doing that, huh? *looks around country* I guess I shouldn't be surprised. Still, I have to admit rolling coal is a great way to let people people you're an idiot because you're too dumb to realize it was already obvious.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my dad, who's from West Virginia just like I am, where rolling coal means there was a mishap at the mine.