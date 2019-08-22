Man Arrested For Suspected Drug Use After Trying To Fix Flat Tire With Gauze And Band-Aids From First Aid Kit

This is a photo compilation from the Mission Viejo Sheriff's Department in California of a Mercedes M-Class SUV that its 26-year old driver was trying to repair a flat tire on with gauze and band-aids he found in a first-aid kit. To his credit, that kit probably didn't specify it was a human first-aid kit. Some more info from the police while I speculate why he's parked on a hiking trail:

At about 6 a.m. this morning, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious man next to a parked vehicle near Felipe / Barbadanes and called dispatch at (949)-770-6011.

When deputies arrived, they noticed both of the driver's side tires were flat and the 26 year old man was trying to use gauze and Band-Aids to repair his tires. He was arrested for being under the influence of drugs and taken to jail. This is another great example of the teamwork between our alert community and your deputies! Keep calling in suspicious activity to keep our city safe!

Man, one minute you're trying to perform some delicate emergency surgery and the next you're getting arrested for suspected drug use. Also, that pile of first aid supplies look like they just dropped out of a piñata. But where does the suspected drug use come into play? Just because you don't understand how tires work or how to change one doesn't mean you're on drugs, it just means you're like 85% of other Americans.

Thanks to Renegade Chemist, who needs to mix me up an anti-aging serum so I can live to see the end of the world in 2028.