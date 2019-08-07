Doorbell Cam Captures Guy Eating It After Walking Into Spider Web While Wife Comments From Front Door

August 7, 2019

In other, much more hilarious spider man news, this is a video of Matthew walking into a spiderweb in his driveway, then reeling backwards until he crashes painfully onto the porch while his wife watches and comments from the front door. Poor Matthew. If I were him I probably would have just crawled back into bed a defeated man and waited for the spider eggs in my hair to hatch and eat me alive.

Keep going for the video, which is significantly better with their running commentary.

Thanks to Jessie E, who agrees somebody needs to make a doorbell cam spider web freakout compilation.

