Doorbell Cam Captures Guy Eating It After Walking Into Spider Web While Wife Comments From Front Door

In other, much more hilarious spider man news, this is a video of Matthew walking into a spiderweb in his driveway, then reeling backwards until he crashes painfully onto the porch while his wife watches and comments from the front door. Poor Matthew. If I were him I probably would have just crawled back into bed a defeated man and waited for the spider eggs in my hair to hatch and eat me alive.

Keep going for the video, which is significantly better with their running commentary.

