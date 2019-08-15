LOL: Man Carrying Food Trips, Spills Perfectly On Laptop

This is some Nest home security cam footage of some poor unfortunate soul who just made himself some food (cereal? New England clam chowder?), and while trying to step over the baby gate in the kitchen catches his foot on the wall and perfectly spills his food on his laptop, which immediately initiates a self-destruct sequence. I like that little whatever the opposite of a victory lap is that he does around the sofa -- that's how you know he's in pure panic mode and his brain isn't working, which SAD FACT: is basically where I live the entirety my life.

Keep going for the higher quality video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees when in doubt, do a lap around the couch.