Limited Edition $52,000 Godzilla Electric Guitars

August 8, 2019

godzilla-guitar-1.jpg

This is the ¥5,550,000 [~$52,350] plus 10% consumption task limited edition Godzilla electric guitar available from the Godzilla Store. The guitar was designed by Japanese rock band Alfee member Takamizawa Toshihiko and manufactured by ESP. Some more info while I start saving my money for the inevitable Gamera electric guitar:

According to Neo-Tokyo 2099, the model was created with the support of Toho--the studio behind Godzilla--and was designed to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the movie monster. Features include an alder body, a three-piece hard maple neck and an ebony fingerboard. There's also a Floyd Rose bridge, Gotoh tuners and a single EMG-85 pickup.

The guitar also has embedded purple LEDs that make the body and fingerboard glow when the switch on Godzilla's left foot is activated. That's cool. $52,000 cool though? Of course not. For $52,000 I expect my Godzilla guitar to stomp right out of my hands and stage-dive into the audience during every live performance. No, I'm afraid I wouldn't pay more than $6,000 for this guitar, and only then if I was really drunk on eBay again and mistook it for a dragon motorcycle.

Keep going for several more shots of the city destroying guitar.

godzilla-guitar-2.jpg

godzilla-guitar-3.jpg

godzilla-guitar-4.jpg

godzilla-guitar-5.jpg

godzilla-guitar-6.jpg

godzilla-guitar-7.jpg

godzilla-guitar-8.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who agrees how the hell are gonna make a $52,000 Godzilla guitar that doesn't spew an atomic heat beam from the mouth? I mean what are you really paying for?

  • sizzlepants

    Looks like it would actually balance pretty well.

    But I hate Floyd Rose bridges with a passion. You'd have to pay me $50 000 to bother even trying to tune that thing. Also funny that they advertise the FR but don't actually show a whammy bar.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Limited edition !?!?!?

    Everybody deserves to have one !

  • The_Wretched

    Does the mouth double as a fleshlight? It's Japanese so of course it does.

  • James Mcelroy

    gamera is totally a bass. (but maybe a banjo?)

Read More: cool just not $52000 cool, different strokes for different folks, expensive, godzilla, guitar, instruments, limited edition, metal, monsters, sure why not, things that look like other things, trashing, we're getting the band back together
