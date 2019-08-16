Life: Wind Blows Pool Float Woman Is About To Jump Onto, Causing Bellyflop
This is a short video of life in a nutshell starring a woman somewhere tropical trying to jump onto a pool float but the wind catching it right as she's jumping, causing her to bellyflop. I've done that before. I mean of course I've bellyflopped, but I meant I've moved out of the way when a girl was trying to jump on me before. Specifically my girlfriend. "Worst dance partner ever." I panicked!
Keep going for the video, complete with slow motion.
Thanks to Christina D, who agrees at least bellyflopped somewhere warm that probably sells delicious frozen cocktails.
-
Doog
-
Jenness
-
D3Fd0ck
