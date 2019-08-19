Lady Delivers 50 Dungeons & Dragons Themed Pickup Lines

This is a video of blue-haired possible mermaid Ginny Di delivering fifty Dungeons & Dragons themed pickup lines, three-quarters of which I just used on my lunch break, and none of which even came close to rolling a 20. I WANT MY MONEY BACK.

Keep going for the video, which does contain a fair amount (but never enough) euphemisms for boners.

