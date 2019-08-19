Lady Delivers 50 Dungeons & Dragons Themed Pickup Lines

August 19, 2019

dungeons-and-dragons-pickup-lines.jpg

This is a video of blue-haired possible mermaid Ginny Di delivering fifty Dungeons & Dragons themed pickup lines, three-quarters of which I just used on my lunch break, and none of which even came close to rolling a 20. I WANT MY MONEY BACK.

Keep going for the video, which does contain a fair amount (but never enough) euphemisms for boners.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees any pickup line that includes magic missiles or lightning bolts is a surefire win.

Vintage News Broadcast From 1962 Asking Australians If They Think There's Life On Other Planets

Previous Story

Awww: Spaghetti The Cat Stops, Drops And Rolls Whenever His Name Is Called

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: be my dungeon master?, dating, different strokes for different folks, dungeons and dragons, learning, lightning bolt! lightning bolt! lightning bolt!, magic missile!, my better half, pickup lines, relationships, role playing games, video, you don't know till you try
Previous Post
Next Post