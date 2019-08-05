Keanu Reeves Deepfaked Into Sesame Street And Forrest Gump

August 5, 2019

Because the internet will destroy us all, these are a few videos of Keanu Reeves deepfaked into scenes from Sesame Street and Forrest Gump. Now I'm not sure what direction this deepfake ship is headed, but I'm not 100% convinced I want to go there. "110%?" I'll take the helm. "Iceberg, right ahead!" *chugging from rum bottle* We'll ram through it!

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the world needs more Keanu Reeveses.

