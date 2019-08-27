It's All In The Hips: This Crazy Loop-de-Loop Skateboarding Trick

This is a video of Hawaiian surfer and skateboarder Evan Mock performing some sort of loop-de-loop trick at the North Shore on Oahu. Sick hip flexors, bro. Is there a name for that trick? I included a slow-motion gif below so you can really appreciate just what the hell is going on, which I'm fairly certain most physics professors worth their weight in Higgs bosons would have a problem with. "There's no problem at all. It's actually quite simple, he just--" Shut up, nerd! I mean unless you were just about to say something about magic I-- "The Gathering?" Of Juggalos? I'm confused, split a Faygo and hug it out?

keep going for the slow motion gif, as well as the original Instagram video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees physics were made to be broken. "I never said that." YOU WERE THINKING IT THOUGH.