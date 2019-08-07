It Happens: Man At Beach Searches For iPod Stuck To His Back

August 7, 2019

searching-for-ipod.jpg

This is a short video taken by some folks just filming and laughing (how very modern human of them) of a gentleman on a rocky beach looking for his what appears to be a 7th generation iPod, not realizing it's stuck to his back. Thankfully, just like a penis that gets touched too much, eventually it just falls off.

Keep going for the video while I daydream I'm there making a rockcastle in the surf.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees you've always gotta check your back.

