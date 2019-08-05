'Intelligent Parking Chairs' Automatically Return Themselves Under A Table When Not In Use

This is a video of the 'Intelligent Parking Chairs' developed by Nissan using the same technology as the Intelligent Parking Assist aid available in some of their vehicles. Basically, the chairs return themselves under a table when somebody claps (and presumably don't detect a person sitting in them, otherwise I'm gonna crush everyone at our next department meeting). That's cool, but before buying an office full of Intelligent Parking Chairs I'd definitely encourage running a cost-benefit analysis of just threatening to fire employees who don't return their office chairs under their desks instead.

Keep going for the video while I lift my office chair over my head and demand my computer start acting right or it's gonna get it.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees you can learn a lot about a person's bed making habits by whether or not they always return their chair under the table.