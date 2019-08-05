'Intelligent Parking Chairs' Automatically Return Themselves Under A Table When Not In Use

August 5, 2019

This is a video of the 'Intelligent Parking Chairs' developed by Nissan using the same technology as the Intelligent Parking Assist aid available in some of their vehicles. Basically, the chairs return themselves under a table when somebody claps (and presumably don't detect a person sitting in them, otherwise I'm gonna crush everyone at our next department meeting). That's cool, but before buying an office full of Intelligent Parking Chairs I'd definitely encourage running a cost-benefit analysis of just threatening to fire employees who don't return their office chairs under their desks instead.

Keep going for the video while I lift my office chair over my head and demand my computer start acting right or it's gonna get it.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees you can learn a lot about a person's bed making habits by whether or not they always return their chair under the table.

  • Douchy McDouche

    aka Poltergeist Chairs.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    You mean to tell me Nissan just now saw the cat on a Roomba video?

  • shashi

    their scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if anyone would buy them

  • Xockszky

    Can't people just put their chairs back themselves?

  • Mark

    So its chairs mounted on Roombas?

    Can we get the chairs to clean up after us while we're at it?

  • Munihausen

    Lovely, lovely idea. Chairs strewn about really fcks with my zen.

