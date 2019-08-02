Impressive: Man Stops Runaway Truck With Sheer Determination

August 2, 2019

man-stops-runaway-truck.jpg

This is a short security cam video of a tow truck driver who stops a runaway truck from hitting a couple parked cars with nothing but the desire to not have to pay to repair those vehicles, because this was clearly all his fault. Hey -- I would have done the same myself. "You would have fled the scene." And adhered the fake mustache and bald cap I keep in my wallet.

Keep going for the video, as well as an Instagram embed that includes a video of just how close the truck got (click right to the second video).

View this post on Instagram

Ничего круче вы не увидите. Возле клуба @tophallclub у КамАЗа отказали тормоза и водитель непостижимым образом остановил его в 5 миллиметрах от Порше. В городе новый человек паук. . #zelenograd #zelenogram

A post shared by Зеленоград / Zelenograd 📍🇷🇺 (@zelenogram) on

Thanks to DT, who agrees Superman makes it look way easier.

Extracting Microplastics From Water With Ferro-Fluids

Previous Story

Actress And Cosplayer Shows Lightsaber Attachment For Bionic Arm

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    That moment when you realize that you're about to start paying for someone's Porsche for the rest of your life.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Okay, sorry to burst bubbles here, but the man did about 5% difference in stopping this truck. The truck decelerated due to the surface being convex where the crack/water line is. So the truck went down the slight slope until it hit the crack and decelerated on the other side almost all on it's own. The man's action might have helped to not touch the cars at least.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I was thinking before even watching "I'm betting that's like 99% dumb luck at least"

  • abcdefgjklmnopqruvwxyz

    Sure, but given how close it came to hitting those cars, the tiny force he exerted probably prevented a collision.

  • @reallyrealDonald

    I mean that makes sense at all, but maybe he's really Kryptonian and you just assume gravity did all the work.

  • I mean.... I didn't realize that until you said it.

    Kinda liked it the other way to be honest.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: doing your job, i'm freeeeeeeee, oh no you don't truck -- not today, runaway truck never going back, screw this i'm outta here, security cam, stopping things, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post