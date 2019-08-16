Impressive!: Man Demonstrates His Bounce Juggling Ability

August 16, 2019

This is a video of a man who's no doubt got his eyes set on the circus demonstrating his bounce juggling prowess. Impressive. I like how he even throughs in a twirl mid-performance, that was a nice touch. And the smile he gives the camera at the end, man -- that's the look of a man who KNOWS he can steal your girlfriend. 5/5 but would not invite to perform at my birthday party.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees with that level of hand-eye coordination this guy probably never pokes himself in the cheek with a fork trying to take a bite of mac and cheese.

