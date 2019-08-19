Ice Cold!: Scheming Seagull Steals Sausage Right From Man's Hand

This is a video from somebody drinking beer at a pub outside in Tenby, Wales (jealous) who has absolutely zero interest in warning the poor bastard who he knows is about to get his sausage roll stolen by a thieving seagull (volume on, commentary). Would I have done the same thing? Absolutely. "Wait -- filmed the man getting his sausage stolen, or stolen the sausage yourself?" Both.

Keep going for the video. Also, it's not cool trying to take a kick at the bird, that was a fair steal and you should have been paying attention.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees a sausage in the hand might not actually be worth two in the bush.