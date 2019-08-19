Ice Cold!: Scheming Seagull Steals Sausage Right From Man's Hand

August 19, 2019

seagull-steals-sausage-roll.jpg

This is a video from somebody drinking beer at a pub outside in Tenby, Wales (jealous) who has absolutely zero interest in warning the poor bastard who he knows is about to get his sausage roll stolen by a thieving seagull (volume on, commentary). Would I have done the same thing? Absolutely. "Wait -- filmed the man getting his sausage stolen, or stolen the sausage yourself?" Both.

Keep going for the video. Also, it's not cool trying to take a kick at the bird, that was a fair steal and you should have been paying attention.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees a sausage in the hand might not actually be worth two in the bush.

Timelapse Of A Stadium Being Converted From Concert Venue To Soccer Field In Three Days

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home

  • lol... very tickling to see a real event like this

    mazmur

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    I'm with the seagull. Fuck the Welsh.

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

    The commentary makes this video 1000% better.

    -5000% for the vertical video though.

  • Bling Nye

    This is why I felt and still feel no remorse over feeding seagulls fries covered in wasabi. It was hilarious, and I'd do it again.

    I even wrote BS'd a paper for an ornithology class based on my "study" of seagull behavior and got an "A" on it.

    (But to be fair, the professor for that class was retiring and fairly well checked out at that point. Still, hilarious.)

  • D3Fd0ck

    Try some pop rocks balled up in bread, they throw thier lunch up real fast ;)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ahahahahhahahaha, animals, birds, clever, eating things, food, it's miiiiiiine, it's mine now, pay attention, sausage, stealing things, that bird just stole my meat!, thievery, tricky bastards, yeah i'm gonna eat that
Previous Post