I Am Into This: A Children's Utensil (Spork) With An Astronaut For A Handle

August 22, 2019

astronaut-spork.jpg

This is the Gastronaut children's utensil (aka spork) designed and sold by Fred. It costs $12 and has an oversized handle shaped like an astronaut. Man, $10 says that girl's astronaut helmet is about to look like she went for a spacewalk in the Bolognese Nebula. Obviously, being such a fan of all things outerspace, I am into this. Plus, I'll be honest, I'm not the most dextrous person to ever try eating chopsticks, and holding regular utensils is often painful for me. "Try holding the knife by the handle and not the blade." OH LIKE YOU'RE SOME MASTER CHEF.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees somebody needs to get over here and fly that astronaut into my pod bay doors STAT, I'm hungry.

  • Douchy McDouche

    If I had one of these I'd call it Neil Hamstrong.

