I Am Into These: Astronaut Helmet Coffee Mugs

These are the $16 Astronaut Mugs available from Firebox. They come in black, silver, and gold visor styles and because of those sweet metallic finishes, are not dishwasher safe. That is a shame. Still, they look plenty big to hold more coffee than you should be drinking, and I actually ordered and just received the silver model. *sipping* Mmmm, there's just nothing quite like astronaut brains. I'm joking, that was a joke because they're mugs that look like astronaut helmets. This is old people's blood.

Keep going for an individual shot of each, as well as some action shots of a lady showing you all the outerspace drinking fun you could be having.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who knows what I like, and I like anything that helps me pretend I'm in outerspace and not on earth.