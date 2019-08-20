I Am Into These: Astronaut Helmet Coffee Mugs

August 20, 2019

astronaut-helmet-mugs-1.jpg

These are the $16 Astronaut Mugs available from Firebox. They come in black, silver, and gold visor styles and because of those sweet metallic finishes, are not dishwasher safe. That is a shame. Still, they look plenty big to hold more coffee than you should be drinking, and I actually ordered and just received the silver model. *sipping* Mmmm, there's just nothing quite like astronaut brains. I'm joking, that was a joke because they're mugs that look like astronaut helmets. This is old people's blood.

Keep going for an individual shot of each, as well as some action shots of a lady showing you all the outerspace drinking fun you could be having.

astronaut-helmet-mugs-2.jpg

astronaut-helmet-mugs-3.jpg

astronaut-helmet-mugs-4.jpg

astronaut-helmet-mugs-5.jpg

astronaut-helmet-mugs-6.jpg

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who knows what I like, and I like anything that helps me pretend I'm in outerspace and not on earth.

  • Closet Nerd

    Those mugs are out of this world!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Nice, but do you get to use the Astronaut toilet once the coffee does its thing?

  • Bling Nye

    It's just a shopvac with a funnel duct taped to the hose.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Oh, 🤔 how is that different from my normal toilet then?

  • Bling Nye

    CHEERS! *holds up astronaut ice cream*

  • ChungLingSoo

    Yes! Here are the instructions:

    https://www.flickr.com/phot...

  • Jenness

    There is a moist towel mode and that made me giggle for way too long.

