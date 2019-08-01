Holy Smokes: Wave Pool In China Malfunctions Creating 10-Foot Wave, Injuring Dozens

August 1, 2019

This is some video footage from the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing, China at the moment the wave generator for the wave pool malfunctions (caused "by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the pool control room"), creating a massive 10-foot wave that injured 44 people, including broken ribs and other bones, but mostly cuts and bruises. Thankfully, no life threatening injuries were reported. Man, could you imagine being in that pool when that wave came? I couldn't, but I don't go in wave pools since seeing all the kiddy turds bobbing up and down in one when I was six.

Thanks to DT, who agrees this is exactly why you should aways stick to the lazy river.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This incident is making waves across global news media.

  • Bling Nye

    The disgruntled employee that sabotaged the equipment was later quoted as saying, "Surf's up, bitches."

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    @TheQiwiMan hope you are still out there.

  • DeEvolvingSarah

    Also known as the first time in history anything remotely fun happened in a wave pool!

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    "accident" or "finding creative ways to finally fight overpopulation"

  • Closet Nerd

    THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!!!
    None of these little pussy wave pools

  • Irina Abramovich

    The Chinese have all of the fun!

  • Matt

    Wave pools' last day at work

  • Elias Bitwayiki

    best hack ever

  • Wooder

    The initial reports were a drunk operator that turned it to high, but that sounds bad so now its a malfunction.
    Why would they even have a Max setting that creates Tsunami's???

  • Bling Nye

    The question is why wouldn't they?

Read More: error -- error -- error, having a great time followed by a terrible time, holy smokes, malfunction, so that's what that looks like, terrifying, that wasn't supposed to happen, tsunami, video, well at least there weren't any sharks in it, yikes
