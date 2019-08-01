Holy Smokes: Wave Pool In China Malfunctions Creating 10-Foot Wave, Injuring Dozens

This is some video footage from the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing, China at the moment the wave generator for the wave pool malfunctions (caused "by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the pool control room"), creating a massive 10-foot wave that injured 44 people, including broken ribs and other bones, but mostly cuts and bruises. Thankfully, no life threatening injuries were reported. Man, could you imagine being in that pool when that wave came? I couldn't, but I don't go in wave pools since seeing all the kiddy turds bobbing up and down in one when I was six.

Keep going for the video.

