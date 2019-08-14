Holy Smokes!: Kid Gets Superbounced On Backyard Trampoline, Does Sextuple Backflip

August 14, 2019

This is a video of young Swiss flip fanatic Ernest Brenchley getting superbounced almost to the moon on a backyard trampoline and performing a sextuple backflip. My mom would kill me if she ever saw me trying that. I didn't even have a trampoline growing up, just a chalk circle drawn on the driveway I was allowed to jump around in. I also included another video of Ernest using the same technique to perform a septuple (seven rotation) backflip in an indoor bounce gym. Obviously, this kid should just quit school now and become a circus performer before he seriously injures himself not making any money and can't anymore.

Keep going for the videos what the hell happens if something goes wrong. WHERE ARE ALL YOUR PARENTS?!

Thanks to DT, who agrees it's nice to see friends working together instead of just constantly trying to steal your bounces.

50 People From 50 Different States Try To Speak In Their State's Accent

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: A Guitar Effects Pedal Built Into A Toy Batmobile

Next Story
  • Nicholas Conrad

    I liked the word "sextuple" a lot more before it was in a sentence about kids.

  • The_Wretched

    And that's a great way to wind up dead or paraplegic. Why the mattress? Mr. 120# coming down from 60 feet can rip through the trampoline. Perfect timing and some decent skills needed to pull all that off.

  • Deksam

    That's the most sexanything he will see for another 10 years or so.

  • Alf in pog form

    It's all fun and games until someone loses a skylight.

  • ward00

    In mother Russia we don't use trampoline. Only Americans and Swiss use trampoline.

  • FearlessFarris

    That was neat, but I don't get why he left the building in the second video. A victory lap is one thing, but that was carrying it a bit far.

  • GeneralDisorder

    He was jogging to find the nearest Guinness rep.

  • Wooder

    This is where dumb ideas are born. Monkey see Monkey do!

  • Sashman1234 .

    This Looks really, really dangerous.

  • Closet Nerd

    NOPE NOPE NOPE

  • Closet Nerd

    Every time I watch this, my anxiety goes THROUGH THE ROOF

  • GeneralDisorder

    So does that kid's face.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: acrobatics, butterfly in the sky i can go twice as high, dangerous, dear god, does your mom know you're doing this, flips, gymnastics, holy smokes, kids these days, so that's what that looks like, to infinity and beyond!, to the moon, trampoline, video, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post